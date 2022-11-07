Another Sign that Dark Side of the Ring is Returning

The possibility of the fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV looks to be more like a reality.

The show is on pause while creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener work on Tales from the Territories, which also airs on the network. There’s still been no confirmation on Dark Side of the Ring coming back by the network, which has led to speculation that Dark Side of the Ring had been canceled after the third season.

Pwinsider.com reported today that the forthcoming season is forthcoming, but unknown when it will exactly air. Per the report, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Duggan was recently interviewed by the DSOTR team for a future installment.

The series has been the most viewed Vice TV series in the cable network’s history.

The series focuses on controversial subjects and events within the realm of professional wrestling. Subjects covered on the first season included Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, The Montreal Screwjob, Bruiser BrodyVon Erich family, Gino Hernandez, and “The Fabulous Moolah” The Fabulous Moolah.

The second season had Chris & Nancy Benoit, & Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit double-murder & suicide, New Jack, WWF Brawl for All, Jimmy Snuka, Dino Bravo, David Schultz, Herb Abrams & UWF, The Road Warriors, and the Owen Hart accident. The third season covered Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, Collision in Korea, The Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, Jake Roberts, Sam Houston, & Rockin’ Robin Dynamite Kid, Plane Ride from Hell, Chris Kanyon, FMW, Johnny K-9, Luna Vachon, Rob Black & Xtreme Pro Wrestling, and the United States v. Vince McMahon.