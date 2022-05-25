Another WWE Star Likely Undergoing Gimmick Change

‘Tis the season for gimmick changes.

It looks like another WWE superstar will be getting a massive change. It had already been reported that discussions for a change in character for Madcap Moss were held.

As it turns out, now an NXT star will be getting that same treatment but he won’t be going to the main roster just yet.

Giovanni Vinci Is Fabian Aichner?

Since Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their main roster debuts, Fabian Aichner has seemingly been the odd man out. He has not been called up to the SmackDown roster and it looks like his days with Gunther and Kaiser are over.

During the May 24 episode of NXT 2.0, a vignette aired introducing the Giovanni Vinci character.

Speculation has run rampant that this will be a gimmick change for Fabian Aichner. Aichner hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since April 5.

It’s been reported by WrestlingNews.co that WWE has talked about dropping aspects of Aichner’s character when he was a member of The Imperium.