WWE SmackDown Star Potentially Undergoing Gimmick Change

It appears a rising WWE SmackDown superstar could be getting a new look in the near future.

WrestlingNews.co reported that some within WWE have pitched the idea of dropping comedic aspects of the Madcap Moss character. Of course, this would include new attire and fresh entrance music.

New Attitude For Madcap Moss?

(via WWE)

In a follow-up to that report, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that a gimmick change for Madcap has indeed been discussed but it isn’t a lock.

A change in character at this time would certainly make sense.

WWE seemingly wrote Madcap Moss off television during the May 13 episode of SmackDown. Happy Corbin attacked Moss from behind and placed his neck through a chair. He then crushed the chair with the Andre The Giant Memorial trophy.

Moss was stretchered out of the arena.

Many fans have called for Madcap to ditch the suspenders and the goofiness. Despite going babyface, he has maintained the same character he had as a heel.

Perhaps returning to get revenge on Corbin with a new attitude can catapult Madcap Moss to a higher level.