Apollo Crews Comments on William Regal’s Reported WWE Return

Apollo Crews has weighed in on William Regal‘s return to WWE.

Regal had been WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, where he played a big part in helping Triple H build NXT into what it became. However, in late 2021, things changed for Regal as Triple H stepped away due to health issues.

The company made sweeping changes to NXT and WWE released Regal on January 5, 2022. He went on to sign with AEW, where he made his promotional debut at AEW Revolution in March.

Once Triple H was put in charge of main roster creative, it only took a few months before Regal asked for AEW not to renew his contract option so he could return to WWE. It’s been reported that Regal has come to terms with WWE, and he is set to start with the company in the first week of January 2023.

While speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Crews commented on the reports about Regal’s return to WWE.

“I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well traveled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it,” Crews said.

Crews thinks the locker room should make the most of the opportunity to learn from someone like Regal.