Is Arn Anderson Interested in One Final Wrestling Match?

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has weighed in on possibly having one final match before calling it a career.

In July, Ric Flair competed in his final match, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Despite being billed as his last match, Flair has said he will never retire and has shown interest in getting back in the ring.

Arn Anderson

Ric Flair and Arn Anderson teamed together for years as members of the iconic Four Horseman, but don’t expect the duo to tag team again.

While Flair has teased wrestling again despite July’s bout, Anderson is against the idea.

During an appearance at the Highspots Live Virtual Gimmick Table, Anderson was asked if he’d ever have a retirement match, and made it clear he already has (via Fightful.)

“I had my last match back in 97. When the doctor said ‘quit wrestling, quit walking’.” Arn Anderson.

When asked if fans may seen one more Spinebuster, a move Anderson used for decades, Arn didn’t rule out the idea with his comical response.

“How about I spinebuster myself so I can see what everyone has been complaining about all these years.” Arn Anderson.

Anderson finished wrestling full-time in 1997 due to neck and back issues, but would have two more matches in WCW, with his final ever match being on the May 17, 2000, episode of WCW Thunder.

Anderson Today

In December 2019, after a handful of appearances, Anderson signed a contract with AEW, and signed a new multi-year deal in May the following year.

In late 2021, Anderson would drop Cody Rhodes as a client and cut his infamous ‘Glock’ promo, but would later resume managing the American Nightmare.

Arn’s son Brock Anderson also works for AEW as a wrestler.