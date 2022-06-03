Arn Anderson Secures Four Horsemen Trademark Rights

Arn Anderson now has the trademark rights to “The Four Horsemen” term after applying for it last September under his real name of Marty Lunde with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Anderson announced the news today on Twitter by writing the following:

“Great news for Horsemen fans! I now own the 4 Horsemen trademark and for those fans that missed out on original 4 Horsemen merchandise, it will soon be available on BoxOfGimmicks.com.”

Anderson had been dealing with some issues while trying to get the rights to the trademark due to Notre Dame University as there was a group of players known as the Four Horsemen on Coach Knute Rockne’s 1924 team. Harry Stuhldreher, Don Miller, Jim Crowley, and Elmer Layden were part of the football faction.

Anderson, Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard were the original members of the group alongside manager JJ Dillion. They became a top faction in Jim Crockett Promotions and later WCW.

Flair, Anderson, Blanchard, Lex Luger, Dillon, and Barry Windham are set to reunite at Starrcast V on July 30th.

Flair, Arn, Tully, Windham, and Dillon as the Four Horsemen were inducted into the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame.