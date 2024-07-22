The Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame welcomed Arn Anderson and other legends into their hallowed halls this weekend.

Anderson was joined by Tony Schiavone, Greg Gagne, Tom Prichard, Tony Garea and Don Frye as the 2024 Inductees in Waterloo, Iowa at The George Tragos-Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Anderson happened to be inducted by his son Brock and commented afterwards regarding the weekend with family, friends and fans.

“Thank you all for the incredible outpouring of support both in person and online this weekend! It was truly a great honor to be part of this year’s TNT HOF class among so many distinguished peers in the presence of family and friends.”

- Advertisement -

RELATED: Arn Anderson Getting Inducted Into The National Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Thank you all for the incredible outpouring of support both in person and online this weekend!



It was truly a great honor to be part of this year’s @TNTHOF class among so many distinguished peers in the presence of family and friends.@BrockAndersonnn pic.twitter.com/4E4TNeweYs — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) July 21, 2024

There was several other names of note joining the inductees this year. Gerald Brisco, JBL, Baron Von Raschke, and 2024 WWE Hall of Famer Thunderbolt Patterson were all in attendance. Also there was the legendary Dan Gable, who the mueseum is named after.

Don Frye was the recipient of the George Trajos Award, Anderson got the honor of the Frank Gotch Award, Schiavone was given the Gordon Solie Award, Prichard became the inaugural Verne Gagne Trainer Award and Garea now holds the Jack Brisco Spotlight Award.

- Advertisement -

We at SEScoops would like to congratulate all who were inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

RELATED: Watch Tony Schiavone Rib Taz At The AEW Commentary Table