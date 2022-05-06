Athena (Ember Moon) Open To Talks With AEW, IMPACT, & Stardom

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, isn’t limiting her options.

Back in Nov. 2021, Athena was released from her WWE contract. She was part of a wave of talent cuts that included Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and more.

Now that a few months have passed, the former Ember Moon is free to sign with another promotion.

Athena Sends Messages To Promoters

If there’s one thing Athena wants to make clear, it’s that she isn’t opposed to truly testing the market.

She took to Virtual M&G/Asylum Wrestling Store and said she’s ready for the call from AEW, IMPACT, and Stardom (h/t DraVen).

“If I knew [I would be going to AEW], I wouldn’t tell you.

“If they came a ringing, if IMPACT came a ringing, heck, if STARDOM came a ringing, I would answer the phone and I would be there in a heartbeat.”

Current AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa expressed her desire in facing Athena back in 2021.

Earlier this year, Athena and reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill traded barbs on social media, leading many to believe that eventually, the two would clash in the ring.