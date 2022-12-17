Athena Will Defend ROH Women’s Championship at Indie Promotion

Last Saturday, Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women’s Championship at Final Battle. The hard-hitting affair fits with the new version of Athena that fans have seen the last few months.

The ROH Women’s Championship is the second title Athena has held since being released from WWE. She is currently the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion. In WWE as Ember Moon, she was the NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Shotzi Blackheart.

Athena to Defend ROH Championship

It was announced today that Athena will defend her ROH Championship against Miyu Yamashita. The match is for Prestige Wrestling at their Vendetta show on Saturday, January 21. The show will be live-streamed on IWTV at 7 PM PST.

Yamashita tweeted that she is “very honored” to be facing Athena.

Yamashita is currently signed to TJPW. She is a three-time Princess of Princess Champion and current Pro Wrestling EVE champion. She was ranked #12 on PWI’s Women 150 this year. Yamashita faced Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship in July.

This will mark the first time Athena has wrestled Yamashita.