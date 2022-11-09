Austin Theory Breaks Silence after Failed MITB Cash-In on WWE RAW

Austin Theory had an eventful night last night on WWE RAW. The 25-year-old superstar defeated Shelton Benjamin in a singles match on the show, a rare victory for Theory since winning the Money in the Bank ladder match in July.

Theory was added by WWE Official Adam Pearce as a surprise entrant in the ladder match and went on to win it. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had numerous backstage segments with Austin as a way to put his stamp of approval on the up and coming star.

However, things change fast in the wrestling business and Austin Theory has to start over. Vince McMahon resigned in late July and was Theory’s biggest supporter. The 77-year-old introduced Austin as a future WWE Champion at WrestleMania and Theory certainly has some work to do for that to come to fruition.

Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge for the United States Championship last night on RAW. Bobby Lashley beat Mustafa Ali down backstage to prevent him from accepting it and made his way to the ring. The All Mighty opted to attack Seth and put him through the announce table rather than fight for the title.

Austin Theory seized the opportunity to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on the United States Championship. He connected with the A-Town Down on Rollins and went for the cover but Lashley dragged the referee out of the ring. Bobby got the challenger in the Hurt Lock and Rollins capitalized with the Stomp for the pinfall victory.

Austin Theory Breaks Silence after Failed Cash-In on RAW

Austin Theory took to Twitter following his shocking defeat on last night’s WWE RAW and delivered a message to fans. He vowed to never stop and included a rocket ship emoji to the tweet. The post also had a video of highlights of his main roster career thus far and you can check that out below.