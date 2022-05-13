AOP’s ‘Wrestling Entertainment Series’ Launches 6/4

Authors of Pain have resurfaced with their own wrestling promotion.

The former WWE Raw and NXT Tag Team Champions recently said they aren’t done competing in the ring.

Akam and Rezar are going to make a return to the ring, according to a recent report. The report also said that they are going to run a pro-wrestling event in Dubai, and have reached out to talent about working the show.

Now, more details have emerged about their promotion.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT shared a statement on Twitter announcing the launch details of Authors of Pain’s promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES).

The statement says that Gzim Selmani (Rezar) and Sunny Dhinsa (Akam), formerly known in WWE as Authors of Pain, are launching a brand-new professional wrestling promotion.

Wrestling Entertainment Series

“Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) will debut on June 4th live from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, and will be available to watch live around the world on FITE.tv,” the statement reads.

The event will feature “some of the biggest names in professional wrestling” the names of which will be announced “very soon.” The June 4 event will be a “celebratory kick-off event.”

Former #WWE tag team AOP have a new promotion launching June 4th, Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) pic.twitter.com/TRpMK2nvpH — SEScoops (@sescoops) May 13, 2022

The statement also says that the promotion has an “action-packed schedule” already in place for the rest of the year. It is going to hold shows across Europe and the Middle East. The dates of these events have not been revealed yet.

“WES will also see the in-ring return of the Selmani & Dhinsa with legendary manager Paul Ellering by their side. The duo is set to re-establish themselves as one of the most dominant forces in the tag team wrestling division,” the statement concludes.

In a video posted on the promotion’s social media handles, WES has revealed that they have sent invites to the participants.

The official website of the promotion has a countdown timer with two days and twenty-one hours to go at the time of this writing. Authors Of Pain are likely to make more announcements about their promotion soon.