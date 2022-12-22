AXS TV Continuing Partnership with NJPW, WK17 to Air January 12

AXS TV has been partnering with NJPW to air matches every Thursday at 10 PM ET after IMPACT Wrestling ends. The matches are on a several week delay from the original airing.

AXS TV announced today that their partnership with NJPW will continue in 2023. They will begin airing exclusive coverage for Wrestle Kingdom 17 starting on January 12.

We're pleased to announce AXS TV is continuing its partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling for 2023, premiering with exclusive coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 17. Don't miss the action, starting January 12th (10/9c) on AXS TV! @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/u369mkOibO — AXS TV (@AXSTV) December 21, 2022



NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is live from the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. After running for two nights during the height of the pandemic, it is back to a one night only event. New Year Dash will take place the following day.

NJPW’s biggest show of the year will feature a double main event with Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay. Jay White will put the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada.

The brand new IWGP Women’s Championship will also be defended. KAIRI will defend her title for the first time against Tam Nakano. Sasha Banks will be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom. It’s unclear what exactly she’ll be doing at the show, but she is expected to wrestle several dates for NJPW.

Both WWE and AEW will be represented at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Karl Anderson will put his NEVER Openweight title on the line against Tama Tonga. FTR is scheduled to face Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI for the IWGP Tag Team titles.

