Backstage news on potential AEW deal for Mercedes Moné

One week ago, Mercedes Moné made her in-ring for NJPW. She defeated KAIRI to become the second IWGP Women’s Champion.

Shortly after winning the title, AZM emerged as her next challenger. The STARDOM High Speed Champion was one of the women Moné named as someone she’d like to face. The match hasn’t been made official, but is rumored for NJPW’s Sakura Genesis show on April 23.

Will Mercedes Moné Go to AEW?

Now that Moné has made her in-ring debut for NJPW, fans are wondering if they’ll see her in AEW.

AEW Trios champion and EVP, Kenny Omega, fueled rumors when he quote tweeted Moné this week. He wrote “Our work with NJPW isn’t quite done yet, so I’m sure they will! I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too…”

This has led to speculation that they might do something at Forbidden Door 2. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that should Moné wish to compete at Forbidden Door 2, she can. However, something more long-term with AEW isn’t a priority for her.

On “Wrestling Observer Radio”, Dave Meltzer reported that Moné isn’t eager to sign a long-term deal. He also reported that it’s believed “The CEO” is scheduled for two more matches with STARDOM. Besides the match with AZM, she is supposed to face Mayu Iwatani on April 23. At this time, she has not been announced for NJPW’s shows in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. in April.

In an interview with TV Insider, the champ said, “I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, Impact, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, Impact, AEW.”

