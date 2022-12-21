Backstage Update on Edge’s Status With WWE

Edge had a memorable homecoming in the main event of the August 22 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw despite not being around every week leading up to the show to do the match with Damian Priest or the Finn Balor match at Extreme Rules. Since then, he hasn’t been seen since.

Fightful Select reports that Edge is on a deal with limited dates, which is why he has appeared periodically since splitting from the Judgment Day group.

One WWE higher-up said that the vignettes this past summer were a way to “buy some weeks” on television for him before he made his return to television and give them a little more time to build to some important matches throughout the rest of the year. This happened with the Balor and Priest matchups.

His Deal

In 2020 when Edge was medically cleared and made a deal with WWE, it was reported the Hall Of Famer had signed a three-year contract for 25 appearances and five matches per year. Edge had talks with All Elite Wrestling before his WWE deal was signed.

However, Fightful’s new report notes that it was either incorrect or amended, as Edge competed in ten matches in 2021 and has already competed in six matches in 2022.

It’s unclear when his deal is up or how many appearances are left on his existing deal, but if the length was correctly reported, that deal could be up soon. It’s always possible that the deal was frozen due to injury, but that’s not confirmed if that’s the case.