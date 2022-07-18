Backstage Update On Edge’s WWE TV Return (Spoiler)

It looks like Edge will be making his return to WWE television shortly after being kicked out of the Judgment Day faction.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was last seen when he was attacked by Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest on the June 6 edition of WWE Raw.

Since Money in the Bank, eerie vignettes have been airing, appearing to point to the return of the Rated-R Superstar, as there have been various items that point to Edge’s past rivals.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports WWE has internal plans to bring Edge in for the Madison Square Garden WWE Raw event next Monday night. They have yet to confirm whether or not the plan is for Edge to appear on the actual episode.

This will be Raw’s go-home show for SummerSlam, which will air from Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 30. WWE is not advertising Edge for the premium live event.

It’s possible WWE books Edge vs. Priest at the event or goes with Edge teaming with Rey Mysterio against Balor and Priest in a tag team match as The Judgment Day has been trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio into their group.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam.