Dave Bautista as Bane? WWE Legend Has Spoken with Director James Gunn About Portraying Iconic ‘Batman’ Villain

Dave Batista may be a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but WWE‘s Animal has his eyes on the world of DC Comics.

Since 2014, Batista has played Drax the Destroyer, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and has won over audiences with his action scenes and his sense of humor.

This year will see the release of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, which Batista has confirmed will be the final time he portrays Drax.

DC Comics

Drax is by far not the only muscle-bound character in Batista’s sights, as he hopes to one day play the DC Comics supervillain Bane.

Speaking to Insider, Batista spoke about wanting to play the role but believes the opportunity has passed him by.

“I have had conversations with James [Gunn, Head of DC’s film projects] about that but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that.” Batista.

The 54-year-old actor said that DC needs to start a plan for the next 15 years, something he believes he simply won’t be able to fit into.

Several changes at Warner Bros. (who own the rights for DC’s film projects) have resulted in several plans being scrapped or severely altered.

The Animal (and future WWE Hall of Famer) isn’t the only wrestler with his eyes on the role, as Braun Strowman shared his interest in playing Bane with an Instagram post in June 2021.

The Man Who Broke the Bat

Bane breaks the spine of Batman in one of the most shocking and iconic moments in comics.

Debuting in comics as part of the 1993 Knightfall story, Bane didn’t just surpass Batman when it comes to strength but has a genius intellect that matches the Dark Knight.

In one of the most infamous moments in comics, Bane, who had deduced Batman’s identity and the location of the Batcave, broke Bruce Wayne’s spine over his knee, rendering him temporarily paralyzed.

On-screen, WCW wrestler Robert Swenson played Bane in the 1997 flop Batman and Robin, while Tom Hardy did the character more justice in 2012’s Dark Knight Rises.