Batista Underwent Surgery For Torn Quad And Meniscus Recently

Former WWE champion Dave Batista has revealed that he underwent surgery for a torn quad tendon and torn meniscus earlier this year.

The former world champion revealed this news in an Instagram post. He noted that it’s been 14 weeks since he had the surgery and shared some photos of his leg in a cast:

“Exactly 14 weeks post-surgery for a torn quad tendon and torn meniscus.” wrote Batista, “Thanks to @wilk_kevin Dr @bentonemblom and @heatherprahl_at I was able to keep on truckin .. And now I think its safe to say that I’M BACK IN BINESS!”

Batista In Hollywood

It’s unknown when or where the Hollywood star suffered the injury. Though director James Gunn revealed on Twitter last month that they had wrapped up the shooting for Guardians of The Galaxy Vo. 3.

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

It’s possible that Batista, who plays the role of Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel series may have suffered the injury while filming an action scene for the movie.

The Animal’s last official wrestling match came in 2019. He competed against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The former WWE star has since maintained that this was the last match of his career and he has no plans of wrestling again.