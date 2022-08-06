Spoiler: AEW Battle of the Belts III Results

AEW announced the Battle of the Belts III for this Saturday night featuring the first title defense of the new ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and more.

All three of the championship matches announced for the show were taped in advance from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday.

The first match of the show was Wardlow defending his TNT championship against Jay Lethal. The champion retained the title after pinning Lethal with a powerbomb.

Thunder Rosa then defended her AEW women’s championship against Jamie Hayter. Toni Storm was in the champion’s corner for this bout.

This Battle of the Belts III match saw Rosa successfully defending her title. This extended her reign to 144 days.

The main event of the show was Claudio Castagnoli defending his ROH title against NJPW‘s Konosuke Takeshita. This was Castagnoli’s first title defense after winning the championship at Death Before Dishonor.

The two reportedly put on a great match that the audience enjoyed. Castagnoli ultimately came on top and defeated the Japanese star to keep his championship.

AEW Battle Of The Belts III is scheduled to air on TNT this Saturday at 8pm ET/7pm CT & 8pm PT.