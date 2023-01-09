WWE & AEW Stars Drop “Can’t Stop Da Party” Music Single

Though most professional wrestlers may prefer to “layeth the SmackDown” on their opponents, Da Party opted for a different approach.

In a music single released at midnight, the quartet of WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods, Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, AEW‘s Adam Cole, and former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, laid down the bars. The respective single marks the musical debut of the foursome, as they previously connected in the professional wrestling and gaming worlds.

Each spent time in WWE, with Woods standing as the sole talent to remain with the company, but it was on Wood’s popular Up Up Down Down YouTube Channel where they truly bonded. Now, Da Party lends their voices to the music stylings of “Can’t Stop Da Party.”

Also featuring the voice of Harley Cameron, the dance track “Can’t Stop Da Party” is now available on major music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music.

Prior to the song’s official launch, Da Party shared some behind-the-scenes photographs from their recording session in the studio.

Harley Cameron’s Music Contributions

Harley Cameron, much like her co-contributors, is a professional wrestler, but she’s also made some moves in the music business as well. In October, she dropped a cover of “I Put a Spell on You” alongside WWE Superstars Shotzi and Scarlett. The trio previously released another song entitled “Indestructible” in 2021.

2021 also marked the premiere of “The IInspiration,” named after the Australian tag team of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay. The duo used it as their theme song in IMPACT Wrestling. Lee and McKay were featured, alongside Cameron, in the corresponding music video for the song as well.