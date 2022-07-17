The Bella Twins’ Kids Can’t Tell Them Apart

The Bella Twins started their WWE career as a tag team. The duo used their identical looks to deceive their opponents and pick up wins early in their run.

Turns out their opponents aren’t the only ones who have trouble telling the Twins apart. Their own kids can’t differentiate between the two.

The sisters talked about this on the latest episode of The Bellas podcast. Nikki mentioned how Brie’s kids get confused between her and her sister:

“Brie’s kids get so confused with her and I. Buddy goes, ‘Mama.’ And I go, ‘No, it’s Dodo’… He wouldn’t like, let it go.”

Brie Bella then shared a similar experience with her son. She told a story of how Buddy thought her to be Nikki after waking up from a nap:

“He wouldn’t stop, yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, ‘No, Dodo. No.’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s Mama.’

“I had to like squat down and like look through the crib handlebars. And I was like ‘Bud-Bud, it’s Mama,’ And then finally he stopped crying and he goes, ‘Mama?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t I have a, a certain scent?’ “

Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson have two children. Their son Buddy Dessert is 23 months old and daughter Birdie Joe is 5. Nikki Bella has a 23-month-old son with Artem Chigvintsev who they have named Matteo Artemovich.

Quotes via People