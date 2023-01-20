The Best (and Worst) WWE Royal Rumble Winners

This week, SEScoops officially launched a partnership with Top Rope Nation — a highly rated wrestling podcast that began in 2016. The show is hosted by SEScoops Site Manager Ryan Droste, along with co-hosts Kyle Ross and Justin Joynt, and is distributed as part of the Blue Wire sports podcast network.

Each week, the video version of Top Rope Nation will stream live to the SEScoops YouTube channel. You can join the live streams by subscribing to the channel and turning on notifications so you never miss a live broadcast. This will include a regular weekly edition of Top Rope Nation (typically Thursday nights), as well as reviews of all major WWE and AEW PLE/PPV shows.

On this week’s edition of Top Rope Nation (Episode 280), the crew discusses the history of the WWE Royal Rumble. Ryan and Justin look at each winner throughout the history of the event and debate whether they were the right call to emerge victorious, in most cases leading to a discussion of what would go on to happen at WrestleMania.

During which years was the Royal Rumble winner a no-brainer? Which Royal Rumble match had a better option as the winner? It’s a fun discussion.

The crew also discusses the tragic death of Jay Briscoe and look back on his career.

You can watch the show via the embedded YouTube video at the top of this page. Additionally, you can listen to the audio-only podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are found. You will also find an embedded audio player below.