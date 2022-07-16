AEW Star Is ‘Trying To Get’ WWE Hall Of Famer Into The Company

“The Badass” Billy Gunn and “The Road Dogg” Jesse James are best known for their time together as The New Age Outlaws.

Now that the latter is not working for WWE anymore, the former wants his tag team partner to reunite with him. He is actually trying to bring James into AEW.

Gunn recently took part in a virtual autograph signing of K&S WrestleFest. Speaking about his former tag team partner, he claimed that they are trying to bring him in:

“We’re trying to get him here, he’s got other things going on, his podcast that I have to hear about every single day.” – Billy Gunn

Road Dogg was released from his WWE contract in January this year due to budget cuts. This ended his decade long run with the company in which he in worked various on-screen and backstage roles.

The former SmackDown head writer seems to be interested in joining Tony Khan‘s promotion as well. He recently said that he would ‘love to’ join AEW in a backstage role.

With both the partners interested in a reunion, it only appears to be a matter of time before Road Dogg joins All Elite Wrestling. Fans would want to see them reunite on-screen too, but whether or not that happens will be revealed in future.

Quotes via WrestlingInc