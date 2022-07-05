WWE Veteran ‘Would Love’ To Join AEW In Backstage Role

AEW has hired many former WWE employees into key backstage positions. WWE veteran Road Dogg says he would also ‘love’ the opportunity to join the promotion for a behind-the-scenes role.

The former SmackDown head writer recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He discussed things such as making amends with Jim Ross and The Undertaker and more.

When asked about potentially joining AEW like his longtime partner Billy Gunn, Road Dogg claimed that he would love to work with the promo guys there:

“I wanted to keep my relationship with (WWE) really good even if I went somewhere else to work.” said Road Dogg, “Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW

Because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”

The former WWE star also talked about the notion of an ongoing wrestling war between WWE and AEW. He explained why he doesn’t believe it to be the case.

The Attitude Era star mentioned how the two companies aren’t actually going head-to-head against each other. He feels that the offices are more in competition with each other than the locker rooms.