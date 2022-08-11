Bobby Lashley Has Another WWE Title Run In Him, Is Trying to Elevate The US Title

Bobby Lashley has now revealed that he believes he has another WWE Championship run in him, and that he’s attempting to elevate the United States Championship with his star power.

Lashley’s Recent WWE Run

On the March 1 episode of Raw, Lashley defeated The Miz in a lumberjack match to win the WWE Championship for the first time. Lashley would go on to successfully defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, and at WrestleMania Backlash in a triple threat match also including Braun Strowman, and at Hell in a Cell in a Last Chance Hell in a Cell match. At SummerSlam, Lashley retained the WWE Championship due to referee stoppage after Goldberg could no longer continue.

On the September 13 episode of Raw, after successfully defending the title against Randy Orton, Lashley lost the WWE Championship to Big E who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, ending his reign at 196 days. On September 27 on Raw, Lashley faced Big E for the WWE Championship but the match ended in disqualification after Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander helped Lashley fight off The New Day, seemingly reuniting The Hurt Business. A rematch then took place in a steel cage, where Big E defeated Lashley.

Since then, on the March 28 episode of Raw, Lashley made his return from injury and started a feud with Omos. This set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 38, with Lashley turning face for the first time since October 2018. Following Hell in a Cell, Lashley began a feud with United States Champion Theory, culminating at Money in the Bank, where Lashley defeated Theory to win his third United States Championship. At SummerSlam, Lashley retained the title against Theory in a rematch.

Lashley Has Another World Title Run In His Future?

The current United States Champion spoke with Rick Ucchino of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast about his current US Title reign and the possibility of another WWE World Title run.

??“I’m the champion of the United States. I think that’s a huge honor. Everything that I win and everything that I do is just, it’s a dream come true. I’m living the dream man. I’m able to come back and wrestle right now, at my age, and I’m still able to do it. I still feel great. I’m still winning titles. I’m still able to advance with the business and everything is just going great for me right now.

This title is something that is very important to me, because it gives me an opportunity to kind of help raise the roster and help elevate some of the other guys that are on the roster. Do I have another World title run in my future? 100 percent, but right now there’s a lot of things going on,” Lashley said.

How He’s Adjusted Since Returning To WWE

The night after WrestleMania 34 on Raw, Lashley made his return to WWE after a ten-year absence, becoming a member of the Raw brand once again. During his return, he confronted Elias and attacked him with a chair. The first month of Lashley’s return saw him in a number of tag-team matches, teaming with the likes of Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, all being in victorious efforts against the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas.

“It’s amazing. And I think the reason why is people really started to understand. When I first came in, it was like reintroducing me to whole new crowd, a new fan base. And over time I think people have really seen me go through some hard times. They’ve seen me stick in there and just kind of persevere. And I think that people are behind me right now, because they know what I’m capable of doing,” he said.

Lashley’s Advice For Future Wrestlers

Lashley has been in the wrestling business for 16 years, and he is now being to pass down some of his knowledge. Lashley spoke about his experiences speaking and working with hopeful future WWE Superstars.

The former WWE Champion said:

“I’m talking to some people that want to get into wrestling business. They already know what their nickname is. They already know what their signature move is. I was like, you don’t even know how to run the ropes.

You haven’t even taken one bump, but you know what your signature move is gonna be. You know what your entrance is gonna be, you already have all this stuff. I’m like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Let’s take a step back and just learn.”

Bobby Touts Hard Work & Paitence

The US Champion reflected on his early years and what it was like for him when he began to pursue professional wrestling. Lashley touts his hard work and attention to basics as a big part of his success.

Bobby said, “When it came to the point of actually thinking about what to do for an entrance and all this other stuff, that that was like way down the road. I wasn’t even thinking about that. I was just thinking about grassroots. I’m the type of person that tries to take it from day one and try to learn.

I mean, when I started boxing, I wasn’t throwing 18 punches. I was throwing a jab, I worked two hours on just a jab and that’s how I deal with everything. That’s how you develop a good foundation, is to really take your time to learn the basics before you get up to the big step.”