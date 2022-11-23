Bobby Lashley Says He Was Offered Roles in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’

Bobby Lashley says he was offered roles in Netflix’s smash hit show Stranger Things as well as the 2021 film Mortal Kombat.

Speaking with Sidewalk Entertainment, Bobby Lashley said that he was offered roles in Stranger Things and Mortal Kombat but the timing wasn’t right. The 46-year-old believes he will get more into acting once his professional wrestling career winds down.

I was offered things afterward. I was offered Mortal Kombat. There was Stranger Things. There were a lot of different ones that I was offered. At the time, I wasn’t really focused on doing that.



I was fighting at the time, I was trying to get back in professional wrestling. The acting part was something that I was interested in, but I don’t think it was the right timing. When I came back to WWE, I started doing more acting classes, working on that, and now I’m more open to doing it.



We have some different projects in line right now. I can see myself kind of moving into a bigger role and doing some more movies when I slow it down in professional wrestling.

H/T: Fightful

Bobby Lashley Sends Warning Ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Seth Rollins is set to defend the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series in a Triple Threat match.

Last night on Raw, Bobby Lashley confronted Austin Theory but the 26-year-old escaped. Lashley took out his frustrations on Mustafa Ali and got him in the Hurt Lock on the entrance ramp.

The All Mighty was interviewed last night backstage and delivered a warning ahead of the US Title Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.