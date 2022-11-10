Bobby Lashley Wants to Fight Brock Lesnar in The Street After WWE Crown Jewel Loss

Bobby Lashley wants to fight Brock Lesnar for a third time after feuding with the fellow former WWE Champion throughout 2022.

Their first match took place at the Royal Rumble in January, where Lashley beat “The Beast” for the WWE Title. However, Lashley lost the title at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia in February but was never pinned or submitted as WWE did an injury angle to get Lashley out of the match as he was dealing with a shoulder injury.

At Crown Jewel, Lesnar beat Lashley, although”The All Mighty” laid him out with a post-match attack. During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week.

Lashley made a comment about the defeat and stated he intends to finish the trilogy after emphasizing that he won the fight, not the match. Lashley said that he would be there to greet “The Beast Incarnate” when he decides to return.

Bobby Lashley’s Idea

Lashley proposed that their next match occurs outside the ring, where they could fight in a street brawl. If not, he suggested that their third encounter should be something unique to reflect the level that which Lesnar has raised their rivalry.

“He’s making it personal, and if it he makes it personal, okay, we fight at a different level. That’s why, at Crown Jewel, I didn’t care about winning the match. I wanted to kick his ass, and I wanted to let him know that I don’t appreciate what he’s been doing this entire time, that he’s been making it personal. If you make it personal, it’s a street fight. So the next time we fight, I don’t even think it should be in a ring. I think we should go fight outside. I think we should grab, YouTube, let somebody grab a camera, meet us out in the street, and let’s beat each other down and see who doesn’t get up afterwards. I mean, I don’t know. It has to be something else because if he wants to make it that way, then we gotta go and fight that way, and I’m okay with it. I’m okay with fighting any way,” Lashley said.

Before Crown Jewel, Lashley expressed his confidence that his rivalry with Lesnar would continue after the show, and it looks like that will be the case.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription