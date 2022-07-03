Bobby Lashley Wins United States Title At WWE Money In The Bank

Bobby Lashley was the latest star to challenge United States Champion Theory for the title at the WWE Money in the Bank event from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match was a typical big man vs. small guy match with Theory using his quickness and Lashley using his power. Theory did a dive off the apron, but Lashley caught him and rammed him into the ring post. They did some near falls down the stretch. The finish saw Lashley reverse Theory’s finisher and put him in the hurt lock.

WWE set up this bout on the June 20th episode of Monday Night Raw after Lashley won a gauntlet match, eventually pinning Theory to earn the title match. This came after Lashley interrupted a Theory posedown by squirting oil on Theory so Theory got the gauntlet match booked.

Lashley had to beat three opponents to get the title match. Lashley beat Chad Gable and Otis in separate matches, but the two attacked Lashley after Otis was beaten. Theory came out as the third and final entrant, butlost after Lashley countered the ATL with a small package.

On the April 18th edition of Raw, Theory beat Finn Balor to win the US Championship.