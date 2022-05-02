Booker T Says Most Fans Won’t Care About AEW Working With NJPW

Booker T doesn’t believe the “Forbidden Door” event does anything for AEW outside of catering to its existing fanbase.

AEW and NJPW have teamed up to create a joint PPV event, “Forbidden Door.” The event will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26. No matches have been announced at this time.

Booker T Not Sold On Forbidden Door Attracting New Fans

Taking to his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he doesn’t see the AEW-NJPW crossover show attracting new fans (h/t EWrestlingNews.com).

“I do not think the majority of people here in the United States are clicking to go find Japanese wrestling. I just don’t believe that.”

Booker said he understands that the existing AEW fanbase will enjoy the show but it won’t be making waves outside of that group.

“They’re going to love it, I get that. The AEW fanbase, they’re going to love it,” Booker expressed. “But what I am saying is, outside of the AEW fanbase, there aren’t a whole lot of people are going to look at this like it’s a forbidden door because don’t too many people know about it but the AEW fanbase.”

As of now, no matches have been announced for the “Forbidden Door” show. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada has squashed speculation that he may not be able to attend the show.

Big AEW names such as Bryan Danielson have also committed to being in action on the show. The Hardys have made it clear that they want to add the IWGP Tag Team Titles to their mantle.

Tetsuya Naito has said that he won’t be calling anyone out and that he’ll let the AEW stars come to him. His status is a bit of a question mark, however, as he’ll be undergoing surgery on his right eye soon. Naito had a quick turnaround for a similar surgery back in 2019.