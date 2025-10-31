Booker T Wants Mercedes Moné in Reality of Wrestling: “We’ll even put the title on you”

Booker T is so keen to have Mercedes Moné in Reality of Wrestling, he would even be willing to give her a shot at adding another belt to her already unprecedented collection of pro wrestling hardware. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was interacting with his co-host Brad Gilmore with the latter asking a fan question regarding if the former multi-time WCW champion would ever be interested in having Mercedes Moné compete for his Reality of Wrestling Promotion.

The AEW TBS champion, who will soon be seeking the AEW strap, has been steadily collecting belts from a variety of independent promotions as of late and it seems to have a demonstrably positive effect on the business that those companies are doing. When asked if he would let Moné compete for the Reality of Wrestling crown, Booker T said,

“Yeah, without even a shadow of a doubt, without even thinking about it. She want to come to Reality of Wrestling, drop me a line. Shoot, we’ll get you in.” “You know what I mean? We’ll even put the title on you… Look here [laughs]. Moné, want the Reality of Wrestling titles? Come on down here and get them.” “Okay? You know, no problem. Look, I’ll sign it right now. I’ll sign it right now. You know what I mean?”

Booker T is training the child of a WWE legend at his ROW school

Booker T has many branches to his Reality of Wrestling brand and the daughter of former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero is getting in work at his pro wrestling training school. Sherilyn Guerrero is getting in work at the ROW training facility and the daughter of Eddie Guerrero cutting her teeth there was spotlighted by Reality of Wrestling, and Guerrero herself, on social media recently.

The ROW school has generated some big name talents like Roxanne Perez and it will be interesting to see how the young Guerrero does in honing her skills under the guidance of Booker T going forward. Tying things together with Mercedes Mone with her well documented admiration of ‘Latino Heat’ in the context of pro wrestling being a medium where you can book some fairly unorthodox matches if you’re inclined, who’s to say we can’t potentially get a Moné vs. Guerrero match years down the line?