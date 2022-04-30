Brian Myers Is A Free Agent Again

Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) is a free agent once again.

The former WWE star recently appeared on the Battleground podcast. During the talk, he confirmed that his contract with Impact Wrestling has expired.

The wrestling veteran noted how Matt Cardona has been wrestling on the independent circuit. He said that he is ‘along for the ride’ with the former Zack Ryder as they continue to wrestle all over the country.

Myers was released from his WWE contract back in April 2020. This was his second run with the company which lasted about 4 years.

He returned to Impact Wrestling in July after his non-compete expired. He had been a featured member of the Impact roster ever since.

Brian Myers led a faction called The Learning Tree in the promotion. The stable that lasted several months also included VSK and Zicky Dice.

He then reunited with longtime partner Matt Cardona. The duo known as The Major Players in Impact unsuccessfully challenged for the Impact tag titles at the Rebellion PPV earlier this month.

Before his release in 2020, Myers had spent the majority of his wrestling career in WWE. His first run with the organization started in 2006 and lasted till 2014.