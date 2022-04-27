The IInspiration Done With Impact Wrestling, Issue Statement

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, best known as The IIconics in WWE, are leaving Impact Wrestling.

The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions will be “indefinitely stepping away” from in-ring action.

They issued a joint statement on Wednesday announcing:

“We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family. We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

Scott D’Amore, Executive VP of Impact, had this to say about their departure:

“The IInspiration have been a great part of IMPACT’s Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with,” said D’Amore. “Cassie and Jesse are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future.”

Lee and McKay were released by WWE on April 15, 2021 after six years with the company. They debuted for Impact six months later at Bound for Glory. Shortly after joining Impact, The IInspiration said the company “feels like home.”