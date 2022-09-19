Brian Pillman Jr. Expresses Frustration With Creative Decision In AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. thought that the addition of Julia Hart would have made The Varsity Blondes a great babyface group. He admits that he wasn’t happy with AEW management’s decision to take her away.

The AEW star recently made an appearance on Café De René with René Duprée podcast where he talked about a number of things.

Speaking about the creative decision to take Hart away from their tag team, Pillman mentioned that they lost their edge due to the call:

“As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our edge and our spark that made us a good babyface group that could’ve gotten over. But somebody came in and decided she would be better with [House of Black]. That’s just how it goes.

I definitely wasn’t happy with it to be quite honest.” said Brian Pillman Jr, “It is what it is. It’s business. I thought probably what really stopped us from seeing the true potential of the Varsity Blondes was that we lost her before we really got going.”

The Varsity Blondes originally consisted of Pillman, Griff Garrison, and Julia Hart. Hart however aligned herself with The House Of Black at Double or Nothing in May, leaving Pillman and Garrison behind.

Julia Hart remains with the AEW stable even without Malakai Black. The Varsity Blondes on the other hand have only made a total of 5 appearances since then, including appearances on AEW Dark.

Quotes via WrestlingInc