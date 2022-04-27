Bruce Prichard’s Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Promoters

When wrestlers name their Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, they’re usually talking about in-ring competitors.

On the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard names his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Promoters.

Unsurprisingly, Prichard names his longtime boss, Vince McMahon, as his “number one.”

The other three promoters he named were Paul Boesch, Dusty Rhodes and Vince McMahon Sr. “I do have to put Boesch on there because Paul was a true promoter,” said Prichard. “You have to view it through the eyes of who was a promoter, who was a marketer, who was a booker. Paul was a promoter’s promoter.”

He continued, “Vince McMahon Sr. was a promoter. Jim Barnett, Jim was a promoter, and as years went on, Jim Crockett was the guy who owned a business. Jim didn’t promote.”

“Dusty Rhodes was a promoter, even though Dusty didn’t have that moniker, that’s what Dusty did. So that would probably be it, the two Vince’s, Paul and Dusty.”

Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

