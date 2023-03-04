Bryan Danielson Calls All Elite Wrestling Run “The Best I’ve Been”

Bryan Danielson is motivated to become AEW World Champion this weekend, and believes he is the best he has ever been.

Danielson arrived in the promotion in late 2021, mere months after being handed his WWE exit at the hands of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Tomorrow night, Danielson will challenge AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution in the promotion’s first Iron Man match.

The Best

Before coming to AEW, Danielson made his name as Daniel Bryan in WWE, becoming a multi-time World Champion and Grand Slam winner.

While Danielson earned a legion of loyal fans during his eleven years on the main roster, he told The Ringer this week that AEW is where he shines best.

“I feel as a wrestler, I’m the best I’ve been. I feel like I’m the best I’ve been.” Bryan Danielson.

Danielson’s time with the promotion has allowed him to work with several younger stars who he never would have had the chance to wrestle had he stayed in WWE.

Speaking about these stars of the future, Danielson recalled the question he always asks whenever he gets backstage.

“My thing with the younger talent, is mostly, ‘Hey, did you have fun? Were you able to experience joy out there? How did you feel about the match? Did you feel good about it?’” Bryan Danielson.

Danielson added that he’s been “pleasantly surprised” by working in the ring with the likes of Wheeler Yuta, Lee Moriarty, Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita and others.

Favorite Opponent

Beginning his wrestling career in 1999 under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels, Danielson has worked with countless opponents, but one stands out.

“Randy Orton, might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy Orton is so good.” Randy Orton

WWE’s Viper has been out of action for close to a year with a severe back injury, and there have been rumblings that his in-ring career may be over.