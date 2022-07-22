Reason Buddy Matthews Has Been Absent From AEW

Buddy Matthews hasn’t been seen on AEW programming in recent while. Turns out the reason behind his absence is not what fans speculated.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently responded to a question about the House of Black member. He revealed that the high-flying star is on a tour of his home country of Australia:

Went home to Australia for a tour. Will be back. https://t.co/yc6dFnmbEl — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 21, 2022

Buddy Matthews has not been featured on AEW programming since the June 27 edition of Dark: Elevation. He teamed up with Brody King to defeat Brubaker and CJ Esparza.

His last Televised match came during the June 8 Dynamite. The AEW star competed against Pac in an All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying match.

Matthews had revealed in an Instagram post last month that he has been dealing with a shoulder injury that limits his movements. Though the former WWE star was rehabbing. He claimed that he was slowly increasing the weight again.

He has wrestled several matches in Australia since his last AEW appearance. So it appears that his injury is not affecting him as much anymore.

Buddy Matthews joined AEW in February this year after being released by WWE in June 2021. He aligned himself with House of Black immediately but he hasn’t had any significant matches or been part of any immortant feud yet.