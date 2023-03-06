Buddy Matthews thinks Malakai Black should challenge for AEW title

House of Black is competing for the Trios titles against The Elite at AEW Revolution. However, Buddy Matthews thinks Malakai Black should challenge for another AEW championship.

Malakai Black

In an interview on “The Amin Show”, Matthews said he is interested in the “North Atlantic” (sic) title. “I’ll take that and I’ll defend it in Australia. I’ll take it to Australia and I’ll defend it. I will go to Japan and I will defend it. Let me take that to the indie scene. I will defend it.”

“I think Malakai deserves to go for that world title. The AEW World title on Malakai Black– he is an outstanding performer. I’ve been in the ring on his side and on the other side facing off with him. So, he is a world champion competitor.”

Matthews believes Brody King “should be tearing it up with Hobbs. Should be in there tearing it up with Samoa Joe for the TNT title. If I could do my own fantasy booking; you do me versus Orange for the Atlantic title, you do Joe and you do Brody for the TNT Title and then you do whoever the winner is at Revolution between MJF and Bryan. Whoever has that title at the end of the night, throw Malakai in there.”

