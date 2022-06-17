Buff Bagwell Praises Theory’s Work At WrestleMania

Speaking to Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston, former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell shared his thoughts on Theory‘s performance against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania.

“Vince McMahon hand-picked him as a like a a protégé, so when you have Vince McMahon the boss hanging out with you on TV because think about the list of people who Vince has been involved with Austin, Rock, Taker, Triple H, and then suddenly here’s Theory. It’s immediately the fans look at it as like boom stamp of approval!

“This kid’s throwing hand signals and selfies, he was doing it all. I went this kid…this kid is somebody you know and then sure enough he did some kind of crazy ass move that looked incredible off…. like he jumped through hit the second rope…. yeah bounced up and DDT’d. That kid can work, he was very confident you know to be honest with you when I first saw him I went this kid’s gonna win tonight he just had a whole swag about him that was way too confident. I mean for example if he would have lost he would have almost looked stupid… he was so confident and I know that I wouldn’t do that if I was losing so I know that he wouldn’t do that if he was losing so I went this kid’s doing way too many hand signals and stuff and throwing cool things out that I was like if you don’t pull this off he’s gonna be buried you know kind of not buried, but it wasn’t going to look good”