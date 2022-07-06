Buff Bagwell’s Twitter Run By a Third Party

Former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about if he is the one running his twitter account.

It turns out Buff was never running his account.

I have informed Michael that our business relationship is over, and that he needs to get people what they are owed. I will continue on him to do so. For now on the only merch available is through my PWT store, https://t.co/e3YnMkI3Vu or in person at conventions. — Marcus Bagwell ? (@Marcbuffbagwell) July 3, 2022

Steve Fall asked “I just want a simple yes or no and you can add a little bit, people say you don’t run your twitter account.”

Buff replied with “Not true……I don’t even get everyone. I don’t understand…. they actually came up with I got Diamond Dallas Page to run it ….. like Dallas Page has time to run my twitter account.”

“I had the fight with Strowman….. yeah even Dallas goes you know I know we have some guys help us and stuff I know you’re doing uh most of your stuff if not all he said, but I knew you said this and he was talking about part of the Strowman apologizing to me… Uncle Buff baby.”