Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomeNews

Buff Bagwell’s Twitter Run By a Third Party

By Steve Fall
Latest Wrestling News

Former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about if he is the one running his twitter account.

It turns out Buff was never running his account.

Steve Fall asked “I just want a simple yes or no and you can add a little bit, people say you don’t run your twitter account.”

Buff replied with “Not true……I don’t even get everyone. I don’t understand…. they actually came up with I got Diamond Dallas Page to run it ….. like Dallas Page has time to run my twitter account.”

Buff Bagwell’s Twitter Run By a Third Party

“I had the fight with Strowman….. yeah even Dallas goes you know I know we have some guys help us and stuff I know you’re doing uh most of your stuff if not all he said, but I knew you said this and he was talking about part of the Strowman apologizing to me… Uncle Buff baby.”

Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

63,754FansLike
1,129FollowersFollow
14,555FollowersFollow
4,320SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News