Wrestler Takes Gnarly Bump Off Dive At GCW Maniac (Video)

As they say, “this ain’t ballet.”

The GCW Maniac event was held inside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on May 21. The main event saw Drew Parker defeat Joey Janela.

At some point in the match, Janela lit his boot on fire and needed assistance extinguishing it.

Ouch

Also featured on the card was a GCW Tag Team Title match. Allie Katch and EFFY took on Juicy Finau and Toa Liona.

At one point in the match, Katch dove off the top turnbuckle onto the outside and had a brutal landing.

Check out the spot below:

Katch kept trucking along and she and EFFY emerged victorious.