VIDEO: Joey Janela Fire Spot Nearly Goes Horribly Wrong

Joey Janela had a scary moment during a recent GCW show.

Janela was featured on the GCW Maniac show this past Saturday night (May 21). Janela went one-on-one with Drew Parker and he wanted to do something that would have fans talking.

Mission accomplished but at the expense of things nearly going terribly wrong.

At one point in the match, Janela set his boot on fire and superkicked Parker. The problem was that the fire wouldn’t go out for a while as it got more intense.

Thankfully, the fire was eventually put out before things got extremely dangerous.

Le Flaming Superkick de Joey Janela à #GCWManiac… sans aucun extincteur à proximité. Encore une belle idée



pic.twitter.com/NZIYLeAmcz — Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) May 22, 2022

Joey Janela poked fun at the scary moment after the match.

Trying to go to bed but it still won’t go out…



I already spent $36 at the vending machine on 7 bottles of water…



Tried WebMD too…



Any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/6J0a6jyy72 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 22, 2022

Janela has been a main attraction for GCW and things have only picked up since he made his exit from AEW. His contract with AEW expired on April 30.

As far as the result of the match goes, Drew Parker picked up the win.