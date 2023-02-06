Candice LeRae Provides Insight Into Brief Absence In Late 2022

Candice LeRae made her grand return to WWE in late September, but a month later, she was written off of television for several weeks.

On October 24, “The Poison Pixie” confronted Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) in a backstage segment. After calling SKY “untrustworthy,” Kai “spiteful,” and pointing out Bayley’s failed attempts at capturing the Raw Women’s Championship, the three attacked LeRae. As a result, LeRae sustained a “shoulder injury” from the ambush, according to commentary.

Candice LeRae would then be sidelined from action for over a month, returning on November 28 and defeating Dakota Kai in singles action. In a recent on The Sam Laprade Show, LeRae provided some more insight into her brief absence.

“I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago,” she confirmed.

LeRae’s New Approach To Handling Injuries

No further details were mentioned, but LeRae continued to explain the inherent risk performers take when they sign up for wrestling. Her approach to handling them has also changed upon entering motherhood. “We’re always taking a risk when we step into the ring. What we do, it is very taxing on our bodies,” she said. “I’m a bit more — having a son now, it’s a bit more scary for me because when I do get hurt, it affects him now. Before, I was like, ‘Well, I don’t care, it’s myself. If it happens, it happens, then that’s the risk we’re taking.'”

“Now, it does affect him as well. It’s a very real thing, but WWE takes such phenomenal care of us. The medical staff that we have, they do so much for us and we do everything we can to prevent anything.”

“Of course, in the back of my head, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to get hurt because I want to be a present mother.’ I do feel not as worried as you’d probably think I would be. I feel people got my back, 1000%. I’ve been training for this for 20 years.”