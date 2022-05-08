Cesaro Teases the Return of Claudio Castagnoli

Former WWE Superstar Cesaro has teased the return of Claudio Castagnoli, the name he used prior to signing for Vince McMahon.

The Swiss wrestler left WWE in February 2022 after his contract expired and both sides failed to come to terms.

On Twitter, Cesaro shared an image of him with the caption

“Ya’ll know me, still same O.G.” Cesaro.

Cesaro has also added the Claudio Castagnoli name to his Twitter bio.

Cesaro’s Departure From WWE

Despite being consistently over with fans who hoped to see Cesaro as either WWE or Universal Champion, the Swiss wrestler left the company without winning either title.

After his departure, it was reported that the WWE roster had been disappointed and dismayed over his leaving, as he was one of the most universally liked people in the company.

WWE did offer Cesaro a new contract, but the former United States Champion turned it down.

Cesaro had reportedly been telling those close to him back in October 2021 that he was not planning on being with WWE much longer, saying he was frustrated with the way he had been booked in recent years.

Last month, AEW’s Mark Henry teased Cesaro joining, saying that “there will be a Cesaro sighting” in AEW.