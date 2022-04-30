Major Change Announced To WrestleMania Backlash Title Unification Match

WWE has announced a big change to the WrestleMania Backlash main event. It’s no longer a title unification match as originally announced.

Roman Reigns had defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed world champion in WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month.

After this, WWE had confirmed a unification match for the tag team titles as well. They had announced that The Usos will face RK Bro at WrestleMania Backlash in a winner takes all title unification match.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured a contract signing for this match. However, a brawl broke out between the two teams before the match could be made official.

Roman Reigns came out to help his cousins. The Bloodline beat down the Raw tag team champions and Reigns tore up the contract. Drew McIntyre‘s music then hit and he came down to even the odds.

Paul Heyman was seen talking to Adam Pearce backstage later in the show. Heyman was trying to persuade Pearce to change the WrestleMania Backlash bout.

WWE has since confirmed that the match has indeed been altered. Now it will see RK Bro teaming with McIntyre to take on The Bloodline in a six men tag match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.