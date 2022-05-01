WWE WrestleMania Backlash betting odds are now available, courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

The latest WWE premium live event goes down Sunday, May 8th from Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin Donuts Center.

As the name implies, WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 features mostly rematches from WrestleMania 38. As of this writing, we are a week out from and there are 7 matches confirmed.

These betting odds tend to shift in the week leading up to the event. We will update this article on Saturday to reflect any late changes in the betting activity.

Betting Odds

Here are the current betting odds for WrestleMania Backlash 2022:

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Favorite: Edge

Edge is slightly favored (-125) over Styles, the underdog at (-115). Edge got the win at WrestleMania, thanks to a distraction from Damien Priest. Those two are now officially aligned and Styles knows what he’s up against.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Favored: Cody Rhodes

Rhodes is the betting favorite (-325) to defeat Seth “Freakin” Rollins (+220). The American Nightmare won their first match, but Seth Rollins did not know who to prepare for, since Rhodes was a mystery opponent. There will be no surprises like that at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Favorite: Omos

Lashley is the underdog (+200) against Omos (-300). This WrestleMania rematch looks a bit different, since MVP turned on Lashley and aligned himself with the giant. Lashley got a surprising win in their first encounter, but MVP could be the difference maker that gives Omos the edge.

Other Matches

There are four more matches on the WrestleMania Backlash 2022 card. Betting Odds have not been released as of this writing, but will be revealed this coming week.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) vs. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

This match was initially scheduled to be a unification match with both sets of tag team titles on the line. WWE has since changed plans and this match was turned into a 6-man tag team match. Drew McIntyre and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion are now involved.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c): “I Quit” match

Ronda Rousey looks to regain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” match. Charlotte Flair got the win at WrestleMania, but the stipulation has to give the edge to Ronda Rousey.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Becky Lynch challenges Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship. Will the EST hold on to the SmackDown women’s title, or will Big Time Becks reclaim the prize?

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

These two former friends are now at odds after Happy Corbin turned on Madcap Moss.

Check back on Saturday, May 7th for updated/final WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Betting Odds.