Chavo Guerrero Calls Out Promotion For Falsely Advertising Him

Fans attending the upcoming Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance event to see Chavo Guerrero will be disappointed to learn that he won’t be on the show.

Last week, the promotion advertised a “big name” on their Facebook page that will be doing a signing in Butte, Montana, adding that it was a third-generation wrestler.

When further clues indicated that the big name was Chavo, Guerrero himself commented saying he is not appearing, and the page’s admin called Guerrero’s account a fake.

On Twitter, the former WWE Superstar reiterated his message, saying that he will not be appearing and has not been contacted for the show.

CNWEA

The Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance was founded in 2020 under the direction of Louis Hendrickson, the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hendrickson, a pastor with Hendrickson Traveling Ministries, also appears in the promotion as a heel manager called Lou E. Dangerous.

CNWEA’s most recently announced event was a July show scheduled in Butte that was canceled when a venue could not be secured.

Chavo Guerrero

It’s hardly surprising that Chavo Guerrero will not be on the show, as the former ECW Champion is being kept plenty busy.

Outside of wrestling, Guerrero has been serving as a wrestling coordinator for the upcoming Von Erich family biopic ‘The Iron Claw’.

Guerrero will also have a role (yet to be disclosed) in the film that will also feature Zac Efron and AEW World Champion MJF.

Guerrero also serves as the wrestling trainer on Young Rock, working with actors Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant.