Tony Khan Addresses Chris Jericho AEW Contract Status

Chris Jericho and his future with AEW are a hot topic of conversation, and AEW President Tony Khan has weighed in on the widely discussed rumors. Jericho has been a stalwart in AEW since its inception in 2019, and there are rumblings that one of the most prominent stars in All Elite Wrestling from their nascent days may be potentially making a return to WWE.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan touched on the present situation with AEW’s inaugural champion, as Jericho has not appeared in the ring for around half a year or so. Tony Khan mentioned that we would have to see what shakes out in the next few months, but mentioned how the door would always be open for him to be a part of AEW.

In a separate interview with Z100 New York that Tony Khan did, the AEW promoter mentioned how Chris Jericho was busy with outside projects at this moment but praised the legendary wrestler as a foundational figure in AEW’s history.

Jericho himself has done a bit of teasing regarding his contract situation, where he has admitted he is still an AEW talent, but the former WWE undisputed champion is also teasing a bit that maybe a return to his prior employer could be on the table, also. An agreement extension signed by Jericho previously has him as a contracted AEW performer until December of this year. So the future of the sports entertainment standout should become a bit more crystallized sooner rather than later.

Chris Jericho WWE Return Rumors Addressed by Friend

Chris Jericho returning to a TKO-helmed WWE has been going through the rumor mill lately, but a former WCW alumni has offered up his thoughts on the matter. On an episode of the Cat Corner podcast, Ernest “the Cat” Miller spoke about the friends he has in the business in the context of having his finger on the pulse about what Jericho’s next move could be.

Miller mentioned the rumors about Jericho potentially leaving AEW for WWE, and the former spoke about the latter not looking toward leaving right away. That information was reportedly from a direct conversation that Miller had with the Canadian pro wrestling superstar and mentioned that Jericho was not looking to leave the place ‘where the best wrestle,’ at least right away.