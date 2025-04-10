Chris Pratt Congrats Paul Walter Hauser’s ’Progress’ in Pro Wrestling

Paul Walter Hauser is set to make his PROGRESS Wrestling debut, and he’s got a big name going to bat for him.

PROGRESS Wrestling shared the following video of actor Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks and Recreation) sending a message to Hauser, who has been slowly building up his resume as a pro wrestler.

Chris Pratt MARVELS at Paul Walter Hauser’s PROGRESS.



See the Golden Globe winner try and win the Proteus Championship in Las Vegas on the 17th April.



?? https://t.co/BYhzbztNCp pic.twitter.com/YQzc1MBB5A — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 10, 2025

Hauser has competed for MLW, Defy and Wrestling Revolver, among other promotions. Now, he is set to make his PROGRESS Wrestling debut this month, and Pratt had some fun with the delivery of his message:

“Paul, it’s Pratt. Hey dude! I just wanted to say I was watching your most recent wrestling match and dude, you’ve made such incredible progress! And I just want to commend you on that. Gamesmanship, your technique, you’re in amazing shape right now. And you know, when one friend notices the PROGRESS of another friend, they need to reach out. so here I am, buddy, reaching out and saying that as our friendship PROGRESSes, I hope that you would do the same for me if you saw something that I did that you liked,” Chris Pratt said. “I just wanted to tell you that I commend your PROGRESS.”

Paul Walter Hauser will compete for the PROGRESS Proteus Championship in Las Vegas on April 17. Hauser will be in action against Charles Crowley, Effy, Adam Priest and reigning Proteus champion Simon Miller. The event is being held under GCW’s The Collective banner.

Chris Pratt is just the latest Hollywood star to cheer on Paul Walter Hauser’s wrestling career.