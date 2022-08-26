Christian Cage’s Parents ‘Pitched’ to WWE for him to Become Champion

In WWE, Christian captured the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in 2011, after the title had been vacated following the retirement of Edge.

This was the highest peak of Christian’s WWE career, which also included reigns as ECW Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and several tag titles.

For many fans, Christian’s World Championship win was a long-time coming, as fans had followed his career since 1998 both in WWE and later in TNA Wrestling.

Parents Know Best

Cage’s two WWE World Heavyweight Championships were something fans (or rather ‘peeps’) were thrilled to see, but it could’ve happened much earlier.

In his new memoir, ‘There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE’ former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz recalled writing for Saturday Night Live as The Rock‘s writer, and dropped a bombshell on Cage.

“SNL doesn’t really like outsides, especially friends of the host coming in and attempting to write material. As someone who’s received countless pitches from friends agents and even wrestlers’ parents who feel their prodigy should be Champion *cough* Christian *cough* I completely got the mindset.”

Gewirtz didn’t specify which title Mr. and Mrs. Cage pitched for his son to win, though it’s believed to be a World title.

Christian Today

Last year, Cage made his in-ring return, nearly seven years after his last match, competing in the 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Despite this, Cage would leave the promotion, and join AEW at their March 2021 Revolution Pay Per View.

At this year’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, Cage turned heel, attacking Jungle Boy after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the Young Bucks.