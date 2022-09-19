Christopher Daniels is Close to Ending his “In-Ring” Career

Christopher Daniels is well-aware that he will soon have to hang up his boots for good after a lengthy career in professional wrestling.

The 52-year-old wrestler made his debut in the industry in April 1993, and has worked for several promotions over the decades.

While best known for his stint in Impact Wrestling, Daniels has also competed for Ring of Honor, WWE, WCW, Chikara, AAA, and others, before coming to All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Daniels signed with AEW in January 2019, becoming one of the first names to be contracted to Tony Khan‘s company.

The End is Near

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Fallen Angel’ reflected on his career and working for so many promotions throughout his tenure.

Daniels also addressed that he is getting “close to the end” of the “in-ring part” of his wrestling life.

I’m pretty sure I’m the first person to hold the distinction of wrestling for all of these great companies in their career. As I get close to the end of the in-ring part of my wrestling life, I’m honored & humbled to have had the opportunities to work where I have. Thank you all! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 18, 2022

The former Ring of Honor World Champion gave no specific time for when he plans on retiring from the ring.

Daniels’ most recent televised AEW match was in July, where he lost on Rampage to fellow Impact and ROH alum Jay Lethal.

He did compete this month at the Tokyo Games Show representing AEW, where he defeated Chris Brookes but later lost to Konosuke Takeshita

Life Outside of the Ring

Daniels’ time in the ring may be coming to an end, but he does have a large AEW role outside the squared circle.

In addition to wrestling, Daniels serves as AEW’s Head of Talent Relations, which was confirmed during a February 2019 episode of Being the Elite.

Daniels recently returned from a brief suspension, following his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight.