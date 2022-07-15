Claudio Castagnoli Felt Limited In WWE, Explains Decision To Join AEW

During a recent discussion with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Claudio Castagnoli talked about feeling like there was a ceiling above him in WWE and his decision to join AEW.

Claudio’s Ceiling In WWE

On February 24, a report emerged that Claudio’s, at the time Cesaro’s, WWE contract had expired and that he had left the company.

During his time in WWE, Claudio only held one singles championship, and that was the United States Championship in 2013. As Cesaro, he held seven tag team titles in WWE.

He was also the winner of the inaugural André the Giant Memorial Trophy at WrestleMania XXX. Even though he accomplished more than some ever will in WWE, many believe that he never got to fulfill his full potential.

Claudio spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about having a ceiling in WWE.

He was asked if he thinks that there was anything he could’ve done to make it to the next level in WWE.

He responded, “Well, if I would know an answer, we probably wouldn’t have that discussion, right? It’s just one of those things that I do not have the answer to. There’s obviously a lot of speculation going on. But, again, I said if I would have known I would have obviously done it.

“You know, like you said it was a lot of one step forward, two steps back, but I feel that’s how life is for many people. And you have to just keep going and learn from those experiences and then like, learn from it, and then make decisions based on that. that’s why I’m where I’m at now, and I’m very happy.” Claudio Castagnoli on hitting a ceiling in WWE

Reflecting On His Time In WWE

“I’m also very grateful, like you said, like for, you know, John Cena that I shared the ring with him, the experiences and the respect they have for him, and I would like to think he has for me.

“That’s something that I’ve built over the past 10-15 years, and it’s the same with the fans, you know, like, I am there, and they accepted me, you know what I mean?

“Like, I’m not the guy that just, you know, just say, like a formula. They know, I’ve been in Ring of Honor, I’ve been on the indies before, you know, the United States to do this.

“And they also know that every single time I step in the ring, I always give it 100% no matter if the match is two minutes or 35 minutes, I want to make it the best match possible.

“And that it’s very important to me that it’s authentic. I don’t have like an answer to that question. I don’t know if anybody does. But if that journey brought me to where I am today, I’m very happy and extremely grateful to have been on that journey.

“And I’m very happy, very grateful to be here today.”

The Decision To Join AEW

At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, Claudio Castagnoli made his promotional debut against Zack Sabre Jr. He replaced Bryan Danielson in the match as Zack’s mystery opponent. He was also named Bryan’s replacement for the Blood & Guts match.

He received one of the biggest pops at Forbidden Door and lit the wrestling world ablaze with his debut. Claudio was also announced as the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Claudio also talked about his decision to join AEW after his departure from WWE.

The Blackpool Combat Club member said:

“Obviously [I’ve been] following AEW for a while. And when it came to making time for me to just kind of take a step back and look, and I felt that I was a better fit at AEW. There was a lot more for me to do with AEW when it comes to challenges when it came to, you know, people I want to work with. “They’re just, there’s so much, so many people that I haven’t wrestled either at all or in a very, very long time. Claudio on signing with AEW

Taking The Next Step In His Career

“So I was just kind of like that’s what I want to do. That’s what I’ll have fun doing. And that’s always for me, I always kind of felt that whenever it was time to move on, I moved on.

“It was the same when I was in, you know, before when I was in Ring of Honor and I felt like now it’s time to make the step to WWE. And that’s what they did. Now, I was like, ‘Okay, I feel now is the time to make the next step.’ And I did and I’m very happy I did.”

